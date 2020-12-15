Maryland weather: Heavy, wet snow in the forecast for Baltimore on Wednesday; totals will depend on storm track

Heavy, wet snow is expected to fall in the Baltimore region in a storm Wednesday that could bring as much as 18 inches in parts of Carroll County, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow will start to fall from around 10 a.m. to noon in the Baltimore area and transition to rain as the temperature rises between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., before turning back into snow Wednesday evening, said Michael Souza, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
“We feel confident at this point to say Baltimore is likely to get about 3-4 inches of more of a heavy, wet snowfall,” Souza said. “However, the main caveat I’d like to drive home is it’s really going to depend on the track of the storm itself.”
The weather service issued a winter storm watch for Wednesday morning “through late Wednesday night.” It warned of the possibility for as much as 4-8 inches of snow “and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.” Parts of Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties are under a winter storm warning.
If the forecasted totals materialize, it would be the biggest snowstorm in the Baltimore area since late February 2019 — when 4.5 inches of snow fell in one day.
Last winter, hardly any snow fell in Baltimore. The National Weather Service recorded just 1.8 inches of snowfall all season, compared with 18 inches the winter before. So, Wednesday’s storm is likely to be the most significant of 2020 so far.
The epicenter of Wednesday’s storm in Maryland is likely to be Frederick and Carroll counties, according to the weather service, parts of which received some snow Monday.
Snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning and accumulate through late Wednesday night, according to the weather service.
“Precipitation may mix with rain and sleet at times later Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night,” according to a weather service update covering Cecil, Southeast Harford, Central and Southeast Howard and Southern Baltimore counties.
“The heaviest snow is most likely late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening,” reads an update for Garrett, Washington, Carroll and Frederick counties, plus Eastern Allegany, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery and Northern Baltimore counties.
More than 8 inches of snow is possible in those regions, the weather service said.
Wednesday’s storm is likely to affect much of the Northeast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, serving these areas loads of snowfall after a particularly quiet winter last year.