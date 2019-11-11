Rain showers could turn into snow Tuesday morning as another blast of unseasonably frigid air moves into the Baltimore region. A dusting of accumulation is possible around the area.
Precipitation is forecast along a strong cold front moving across the eastern United States, and is expected to produce a mix of rain and snow from the southern Appalachians into New England. In Maryland, as much as 3 to 4 inches of snow is forecast in Garrett County, while a dusting to an inch is forecast in parts of Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties, with little to no accumulation along the Interstate 95 corridor.
The timing and amounts of snowfall depend on how quickly temperatures drop, and how slowly the precipitation departs the region. Any rain or snow is forecast to begin after midnight and taper off by midday Tuesday.
As the front passes through in the early morning hours, temperatures around Baltimore are forecast to drop from the lower 50s into the 30s and winds are forecast to kick up to 20-25 mph. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to upper-30s throughout the day Tuesday, and then slide into the 20s overnight into Wednesday morning.
The precipitation could fall as snow flurries even if air temperatures are above freezing close to the ground because the air aloft is colder. The relative warmth close to the ground could just prevent snowfall from sticking.
National Weather Service meteorologists said any snow accumulation will likely be confined to grassy surfaces.
By early Wednesday morning, skies are expected to clear and the air is expected to be frigid. Wind chills are forecast as low as the lower teens, with air temperatures in the low- to mid-20s and 10 mph winds. Highs Wednesday are forecast in the mid- to upper 30s.
Sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures are forecast the rest of the week.