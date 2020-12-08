Maryland weather: Dusting of snow possible in Baltimore region early Wednesday, could disrupt morning commute

Don’t hit the snooze button Wednesday morning — you might need the extra few minutes for the drive to work.
The National Weather Service issued a potential winter commuting hazard statement Tuesday night, warning that the Baltimore region might get a dusting of snow.
“While confidence is low, a dusting of snow is possible which may impact morning commuters,” the weather service said.
The hazard covers Baltimore City; Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Baltimore and Harford counties; and parts of Montgomery County.
Forecasters said there is only about a 30%-40% chance of snow, and accumulation is expected to be up to “a couple tenths of an inch.” But, the weather service warned roads could “quickly turn icy” under these conditions.
Overnight Tuesday temperatures will reach a low around 29 degrees. Wednesday will be a high near 47 degrees and a low near 33.