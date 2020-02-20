The average temperature at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was more than 3 degrees above normal in December, more than 7 degrees above normal in January, and is so far 8.5 degrees above normal in February. The coldest readings this season at BWI have been 19 degrees on a handful of occasions. Only two seasons on record have been more lacking in extreme cold, with winter lows of 20 degrees in 1949 and 1937.