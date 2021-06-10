Baltimore area under severe thunderstorm warning, flash flood watch

The Baltimore area and much of Maryland is under a flash flood watch Thursday until midnight, with more thunderstorms in the forecast.
The northeast edge of Baltimore City, along with Timonium, Towson, Baldwin, Perry Hall and White Marsh, is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m.
Slow-moving storms, which began Thursday afternoon, could drop 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time in some areas, potentially causing flash flooding, National Weather Service forecasters said.
“Heavy rainfall in a short amount of time can result in rapid rises of water in streams, creeks, and urban areas,” reads an NWS forecast.
In Baltimore County, emergency management officials asked motorists to avoid the area at Loch Raven Boulevard and Joan Avenue in Parkville due to flooding, and the area at East Joppa Road and Satyr Hill Road in Carney due to flooding and a stalled car around 3:30 p.m. In a tweet, Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned constituents that the area at East 35th Street and Hillen Road near Lake Montebello is flooded.
Much of Central Maryland is facing a moderate risk for rapid onset flooding, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service, a 20% to 50% chance.
A cold front is also moving into the area, and Friday’s high temperature is likely to dip into the low 70s in Baltimore. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through Friday, before clearing Saturday, which is likely to be partly sunny with a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday is mostly sunny, although some storms are possible after 2 p.m. The beginning of the week is likely to be sunny, with high temperatures in the high 80s.