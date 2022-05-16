Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon and evening, forecasters say

Severe thunderstorms are likely in Maryland on Monday afternoon and evening, and they could bring damaging winds and the possibility of large hail or isolated tornadoes, forecasters say.

The storms are likely to arrive in Western Maryland first before moving eastward. Garrett and Allegany counties are most likely to see severe storms between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., while the highest chance for severe storms in Central Maryland is between 1 and 7 p.m.

“Damaging winds are the primary threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible as well,” reads a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service. “An isolated instance of flooding is also possible.”

In Baltimore, where Monday’s high temperature is 81 degrees, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected between noon and 3 p.m., and rain showers could linger into the night before it gradually becomes clear. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph during the storms.

The risk of severe t'storms over much of our region today is ENHANCED (level 3 of 5). Damaging winds appear to be the primary threat, but hail, a few tornadoes, & flooding are also possible. Remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions late this AM through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/G4f1NkUO09 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 16, 2022

Hazardous weather outlooks have been issued throughout Maryland and in surrounding states, though no formal watches or warnings are in effect in Maryland at this time.

“Anyone who plans on travelling or being outdoors today should pay extra attention to any watches and warnings, and be ready to seek shelter quickly,” reads a forecast update from the weather service.

In the vast majority of Maryland, the risk for severe weather is “enhanced” — the third level on the National Weather Service’s five-tiered scale, according to a tweet from the agency. The westernmost and easternmost parts of Maryland have a “slight” risk.

After the storms, Tuesday is likely to be sunny and breezy in the Baltimore area, according to the National Weather Service. In the city, the high temperature will be 77 degrees, with winds between 6 and 15 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday is poised to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees, but rain could return on Thursday. There’s a 40% chance Thursday and a 30% chance Friday, when the high temperature could climb to 85 degrees. The chance for precipitation could linger into the weekend. Saturday’s projected high temperature is 89 degrees, and Sunday’s is 76 degrees.