Severe thunderstorms expected across much of Maryland Wednesday evening

Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds – and possibly isolated tornado activity – to the Baltimore area Wednesday afternoon and evening, forecasters say.
In Maryland, the severe weather is forecasted to impact areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains with particular strength, according to a tweet from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency. The area with higher risk includes cities like Frederick, Gaithersburg and Baltimore, and stretches south to envelop cities like Washington, D.C. and Waldorf, according to a map from the National Weather Service, which rated Wednesday’s storms a level 2 out of 5.
In the Baltimore area, storms are expected to begin after 5 p.m. Similar weather is also expected Thursday afternoon and evening, according to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook update.
Wednesday’s storms will come after a humid morning in the region and follow on the heels of a particularly rainy August — the region’s fourth wettest in history. The month’s rainfall tally was just an inch behind the August 1911 total, according to the National Weather Service.