Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Howard and Anne Arundel counties, storms possible in Baltimore

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Howard and Anne Arundel counties in addition to several Washington, D.C., suburbs until 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The warning, which includes Highland, Scaggsville, Jessup, Laurel and Odenton, means a severe storm has been spotted via radar or other means. It could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and pingpong-ball-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms could make their way up to the Baltimore area Monday evening, according to the weather service. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Tuesday is likely to be sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Wednesday, there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms again, particularly after 11 a.m. There’s a 40% chance of showers Thursday, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., but a sunny weekend is in the forecast, with high temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s starting Friday.