Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flash flooding forecast for Baltimore region

Severe thunderstorms and showers could bring damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday to the Baltimore region, according to the National Weather Service.

This hazardous weather outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties.

“The strongest storms could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning,” NWS said. “Isolated instances of flash flooding are also possible during this time.”

There will be a few opportunities for showers and thunderstorms through this morning and early afternoon. The strongest storms could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. pic.twitter.com/3DxsupDDfa — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 14, 2022

The Maryland Transportation Authority is also warning motorists that the weather could rapidly change driving conditions and potentially call for wind warnings, restrictions and temporary traffic holds at MDTA bridges.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation with rainfall totals below an inch in the Baltimore area.