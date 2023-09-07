Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Baltimore area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Baltimore area through 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorm watch includes Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Anne Arundel, Harford and Howard counties.

Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, according to the NWS. There is a 40% chance of precipitation Thursday afternoon and a 30% chance in the evening.

Rain is forecasted through the weekend. Following several days of record-breaking temperatures, the weather will begin to cool off Friday, starting with a high of 93 degrees and declining to a high of 83 degrees Sunday.

This story might be updated.