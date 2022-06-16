Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms, large hail and damaging winds forecasted for Baltimore area

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia until midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of MD, VA, WV, and the District of Columbia until 12:00 AM 06/17/2022. pic.twitter.com/DEkTJmhf8F — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 16, 2022

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the area, whereas a severe thunderstorm warning only occurs when severe thunderstorms are actively occurring or impending in the area.

Frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts of up to 65 mph and hail measuring up to a quarter in size are forecasted for this afternoon and throughout the night, according to the NWS. There is a 60% chance of precipitation this afternoon and a 40% chance of precipitation later tonight.

Friday is expected to have a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. with a high near 93 degrees.

