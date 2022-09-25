Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm to arrive late Sunday afternoon; tornado possible

A weekend of pleasant fall weather will likely conclude with a severe thunderstorm Sunday that could bring damaging winds, flooding and possibly a tornado.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Sunday warning of isolated severe storms in the afternoon and evening and the possibility of a brief tornado and large hail. The outlook covers central Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Sunday will be hot and partly sunny with a high of 82 degrees before a cold front arrives, along with predicted evening storms. There could be rain showers before 2 p.m. and a thunderstorm before 5 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms with wind gusts that could reach up to 24 mph are likely after 5 p.m.
The storms will mostly clear out to the Chesapeake Bay throughout Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 70s.