Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm to arrive late Sunday afternoon; tornado possible

A weekend of pleasant fall weather will likely conclude with a severe thunderstorm Sunday that could bring damaging winds, flooding and possibly a tornado.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Sunday warning of isolated severe storms in the afternoon and evening and the possibility of a brief tornado and large hail. The outlook covers central Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Advertisement

Sunday will be hot and partly sunny with a high of 82 degrees before a cold front arrives, along with predicted evening storms. There could be rain showers before 2 p.m. and a thunderstorm before 5 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms with wind gusts that could reach up to 24 mph are likely after 5 p.m.

[9/25 at 9:30A]: Strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening. While the primary threat is damaging winds, a spin-up tornado or two is possible somewhere in the yellow risk area.



Stay weather aware and #Have3Ways to receive weather information this afternoon. #BCoWx pic.twitter.com/qYxST755vN — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) September 25, 2022

The storms will mostly clear out to the Chesapeake Bay throughout Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 70s.