Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning Sunday evening in Baltimore, rainy July Fourth week expected

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Sunday for parts of the Baltimore metro region as the National Weather Service forecasts a rainy week ahead.

The weather service predicts Baltimore’s Inner Harbor will receive between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain Sunday evening, but possibly more during thunderstorms. The severe storms in most of Baltimore City as well as Woodlawn, Essex and Towson in Baltimore County may bring fast winds and pea-sized hail.

Isolated showers are expected to persist through Sunday night in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and throughout the region after the severe storm warning expires, with a chance of showers and storms bringing between a quarter and half of an inch of rain to downtown Baltimore again at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Baltimore MD, Towson MD and Essex MD until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9YRcLRpAqv — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 2, 2023

A chance of rain will remain through July Fourth and the rest of the week, with intermittent periods of clear weather predicted for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but periods of rain expected each day through Saturday.