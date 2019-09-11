Maryland weather: Wednesday was Baltimore’s hottest September day in 28 years

Temperatures reached 98 degrees Wednesday afternoon at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, making it the region’s hottest September day since 1991.
At the Inner Harbor, temperatures reached 93 degrees. BWI is the region’s point of record.
National Weather Service meteorologists said it was possible the downtown reading was so much lower than the BWI reading because the harbor waters can help keep the air cooler. The weather service checks the validity of temperature readings each day before recording them as official observations.
Temperatures haven’t reached 98 at BWI in September since Sept. 16, 1991.
The hottest September temperature recorded at BWI is 101 degrees, in 1881. Average September highs are in the 70s and lower 80s.
Highs are forecast in the upper 80s Thursday, cooling to the 60s and 70s for Friday. Then temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s this weekend into early next week.