Maryland weather: Flood warnings issued overnight

Amid heavy thunderstorms late Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Cecil County while Harford County was issued a tornado warning.

Weather service meteorologists had warned that storms moving east across area throughout the evening causing on and off showers and thunderstorms. During the evening, there were several power outages and numerous water rescues in Baltimore City.

Currently, BGE had reported there are still several outages Baltimore City and Baltimore County, and there were no other damages or closings reported for Wednesday. National Weather Service is reporting a sunny and clear rest of the week with temperatures in the high 70s.

For more information on an outage in your area, visit https://www.bge.com/outages/experiencing-an-outage/outage-map.