Amid a drought, the Baltimore region got more rain Sunday than any other single day in the past six months, and this week should bring more.
The 1.36 inches of rainfall recorded at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 9 p.m. was the most in the area since the 1.74 inches of rain April 21, said Brandon Fling, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The rain followed a Wednesday drenching of more than an inch and nearly doubled the 1.54-inch total rainfall in what otherwise has been an unusually dry October, following less than two-tenths of an inch of rain in all of September.
“It was definitely a beneficial rain,” Fling said. “It should make a nice little dent into the drought.”
This week should be mostly clear, except Tuesday and Tuesday night, when a cold front moving over the region is likely to bring showers.
“A cold front coming through is going to bring some precipitation," Fling said. "Not quite what we saw today, a half-inch or less.”
High temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper-60s this week, and a chance of showers is expected Friday through Sunday.