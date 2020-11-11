Maryland weather: Heavy rain possible in Baltimore area Wednesday night

Heavy rain of up to 3 inches is possible in the Baltimore area Wednesday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.
The rain is expected to come in two waves. The first, milder wave Wednesday will taper off and become more isolated in the afternoon, said Kevin Witt, a meteorologist in the Sterling, Virginia, NWS office.
The second, stronger wave could bring up to 1-2 inches of new rainfall Wednesday night, according to a forecast from the weather service.
The rain could leave wet, ponding roadways on trips between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. or Annapolis, Witt said, with a flash flood watch issued south of the Baltimore area Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
A cold front moving into the area will stall overnight, with a low pressure system forming around the front, Witt said.
After unseasonably warm highs in the mid 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the area is expected to see lower temperatures after Wednesday’s high of 72 and low of 54.Thursday’s forecasted high is 61, while its low is 47, and Friday’s high is 62 with a low of 39.
“The next several days we’ll be looking at a roller coaster-type temperature pattern, where we’ll see some chilly mornings but mild afternoons," Witt said.