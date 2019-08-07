With more storms possible in Baltimore on Wednesday, officials brace for more flooding

Baltimore officials are preparing for more possible flooding Wednesday afternoon, a day after a storm brought over 5 inches of rain to some areas.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management said crews are driving through the city to survey last night’s damage . Director David McMillan said the office plans to begin a full assessment Friday, helping residents and owners document damages. But that plan could change by this afternoon.
McMillan said it’s possible Baltimore could experience another round of “microburst"-related flooding today, like it did last night.
The National Weather Service downplayed the risks of flooding, however. Tuesday’s storms were nearly stationary over Baltimore, but systems expected to develop Wednesday are more likely to pass relatively quickly through the region.
The National Weather Services said showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m., and through the evening. Rainfall could total between a quarter and half of an inch, while damaging winds are expected to be the more significant severe weather threat.
Meteorologist Jeremy Geiger said he expects the thunderstorms to be more widespread than they were yesterday, but atmospheric flow is expected to steer them through the region faster. .
“There is a decent chance that there will at least be some rain but these storms will be more progressive,” Geiger said.
Storms developed across Baltimore Tuesday evening that flooded areas including Little Italy, Harbor East and Fells Point, and a bolt of lightning set a vacant building on fire near the Greenmount Cemetery. Several of those areas experienced over five inches of rain at one time, McMillan said.
In the coming days and weeks, McMillan said a disaster recovery center may be set up to help people with repairs and recovery. But until then, the director encourages those with damage to mark water lines and begin documenting the damage.
McMillan said the department is going to stay in contact with the National Weather Service and may send out text alerts to residents.
“We’ll be looking at pursuing everything we can but at this point my next worry is the microburst that could hit,” he said.