After snowstorm and postponements due to COVID-19, Ravens and Steelers to face off in chilly Pittsburgh

After three postponements due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are finally set to play at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field on a chilly Wednesday afternoon after a snowstorm hit the area in recent days.
Around the time of kickoff at 3:40 p.m., temperatures are projected to be in the high 30s, according to the National Weather Service, or the low 30s with wind chill. The area around Heinz Field has seen about an inch and a half of snow in the past 36 hours, according to the agency.
Snow will likely still be on the ground in the Pittsburgh area around kickoff time, said Jenna Lake, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Some areas in the region have seen more than 6 inches of snow during the storm that has hit the area, including Moon Township, which is about 15 miles from Heinz Field.
The game was postponed due to a spate of Ravens testing positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday morning, 22 Ravens were on the reserve/COVID-19 list, although one Raven was not eligible to play anyway due to being on injured reserve.
The game is being played in the mid-afternoon on a weekday because NBC wanted to broadcast the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night, ESPN reported.
Baltimore Sun reporter Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this story.