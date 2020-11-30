Baltimore-area weather: Rain expected to start overnight, bringing strong wind gusts, cooler temperatures

We can thank Mother Nature for one thing: holding the rain off until we all gobbled and wobbled through the holiday weekend.
After several days of sunny, warm weather, clouds are beginning to lower and thicken Sunday night as a low-pressure system begins to move into the Baltimore area, bringing a cold front and rain along with it, the National Weather Service said.
The rain is expected to reach the region between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday and will likely be “moderate to heavy” at times. The weather service said the rainfall could be up to 2 inches in some areas, though most will get around an inch. The overnight low is 45 degrees.
“The overall flood threat should be low, although there could be a few minor/nuisance issues in low lying and poor drainage areas,” the forecast says.
The weather will likely make it hard to see the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse that is expected to be visible in the region around 2:30 a.m. and peak at 4:40 a.m.
Rain will continue to fall throughout the day Monday, with a high of 67 degrees and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. The overnight low will be 40 degrees.
Tuesday has a 20% chance of rain as the temperature drops, with a high of 47 degrees. After Tuesday, sunny skies and cool weather will be in the region before showers potentially return Friday.
Three to 6 inches of snow are expected in Garrett County in Western Maryland from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the heaviest accumulation from Tuesday morning to Tuesday night.