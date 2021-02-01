Maryland weather: Additional 2-4 inches of snow expected across Baltimore region Monday and into Tuesday

Snow is expected to return to the Baltimore area midmorning Monday after a bout of freezing rain, and forecasters say an additional 2-4 inches of snow could fall in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday’s high temperature will be in the low 30s, and it’s expected to be breezy, with winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
About an inch of snow is expected to fall during the day Monday, and several more overnight. Sleet and freezing rain could mix with snow at times in the morning and afternoon.
The Baltimore region was blanketed with snow Sunday, with most areas getting about 2 to 3 inches.
Freezing rain fell overnight, according to the National Weather Service, including .02 inches of it in Crofton.
Monday’s snow will be “steady, off and on,” said NWS meteorologist Luis Rosa, and it will end sometime during the day on Tuesday.
As of 12:01 a.m., 3.8 inches of snow had fallen at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
By the end of the day, 3.5 inches were recorded in Baltimore City’s Pimlico neighborhood, 4.2 inches of snow were recorded in Perry Hall in Baltimore County and 3.5 inches were recorded in Reisterstown. Ilchester in Howard County saw about 3.8 inches, and Columbia got 3.
About 12 inches were recorded in Oakland in Garrett County, the most of anywhere in Maryland.
The Maryland State Police responded to 330 crashes — most of which were minor — 146 disabled/unattended vehicles and 891 calls for service between 8 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.
Marylanders are still advised to stay off the roads if possible, as freezing rain has left many surfaces slick, despite the efforts of overnight plow crews.
As the snow lingers on Tuesday, the high is forecast to be near 37, the low about 26 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to have milder temperatures with a chance of rain and snow starting Thursday night through the weekend.
Certain coronavirus vaccination and testing locations have closed for Monday, including Anne Arundel County Department of Health sites, the Baltimore Convention Center and sites at the University of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland, Baltimore. Baltimore County vaccination appointments have been canceled for Monday and automatically rescheduled for the same time Wednesday.
Marylanders with coronavirus testing or vaccine appointments should check with their provider before venturing out, Mike Ricci, spokesman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote in a tweet.
Amtrak announced on Sunday that its Northeast Regional service from Boston to Virginia will operate Monday on a limited schedule.
Baltimore City has extended its Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration through Tuesday morning. There have been 10 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City this season, according to the city’s Department of Health. Residents in need of cold weather services are encouraged to call 211 or 311.
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott urged residents to stay inside their homes and off the roads, and to help neighbors clear snow or obtain necessary supplies.
Latest Weather
“Avoid the roads as much as you can so roads can be treated and plowed,” Scott said at a news conference Sunday. “I encourage you to be a kind neighbor and ensure that the sidewalks outside of your home are shoveled and salted and if you live next to an older adult or someone that needs help, please assist them.”