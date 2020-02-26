xml:space="preserve">
Actor Michael K. Williams, right, speaks at news conference on prisoner reentry sponsored by New Jersey Reentry Corporation in Newark, N.J., on Feb. 14, 2020. At left is NJRC chairman and former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey. At lower left is New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. (AP Photo/David Porter)
Actor Michael K. Williams, right, speaks at news conference on prisoner reentry sponsored by New Jersey Reentry Corporation in Newark, N.J., on Feb. 14, 2020. At left is NJRC chairman and former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey. At lower left is New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. (AP Photo/David Porter) (David Porter/AP)

Fewer than 100 days away from the start of hurricane season this year’s list of storm names has been revealed, and it features a Baltimore favorite — Omar.

People are freaking out about it.

Advertisement

Omar is the 15th name on the Atlantic hurricane list, according to the National Hurricane Center. Since 1953, tropical storms have been named using strict criteria set out by the World Meteorological Organization.

“The Wire,” a popular HBO drama series that was filmed in and centered on Baltimore City, featured a character named Omar Little, who was played by Michael K. Williams. Little was a stick-up man who frequently robbed street-level drug dealers with his shotgun.
Sheeeet, you know who comin' Hon! from baltimore

The World Meteorological Organization recycles hurricane lists every six years unless a storm is deadly or causes substantial damage. If that happens, the committee chooses a replacement name.

[Most read] Is Ellicott City’s Phoenix Emporium closed? Owner Mark Hemmis and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay won’t say

This year’s list is the same as the one used in 2014.

Omar has been used twice before. In 1992, Typhoon Omar struck Guam with 150 mph winds, destroying 900 homes and causing over $500 million in damages, according to the Associated Press.

Twelve years ago, Omar resurfaced again as a Category 3 hurricane that was quickly downgraded and stayed away from the U.S. mainland, causing minimal damage, the AP reported.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.

Latest Weather

Maryland has not seen a deadly hurricane since Cristobal in 2014 and, before that, Irene in 2011 and Isabel in 2003.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement