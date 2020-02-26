Fewer than 100 days away from the start of hurricane season this year’s list of storm names has been revealed, and it features a Baltimore favorite — Omar.
People are freaking out about it.
Omar is the 15th name on the Atlantic hurricane list, according to the National Hurricane Center. Since 1953, tropical storms have been named using strict criteria set out by the World Meteorological Organization.
“The Wire,” a popular HBO drama series that was filmed in and centered on Baltimore City, featured a character named Omar Little, who was played by Michael K. Williams. Little was a stick-up man who frequently robbed street-level drug dealers with his shotgun.
The World Meteorological Organization recycles hurricane lists every six years unless a storm is deadly or causes substantial damage. If that happens, the committee chooses a replacement name.
This year’s list is the same as the one used in 2014.
Omar has been used twice before. In 1992, Typhoon Omar struck Guam with 150 mph winds, destroying 900 homes and causing over $500 million in damages, according to the Associated Press.
Twelve years ago, Omar resurfaced again as a Category 3 hurricane that was quickly downgraded and stayed away from the U.S. mainland, causing minimal damage, the AP reported.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.
Maryland has not seen a deadly hurricane since Cristobal in 2014 and, before that, Irene in 2011 and Isabel in 2003.