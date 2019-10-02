It may be October, but it doesn’t quite feel like sweater weather just yet.
Temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees Wednesday, which is 20-25 degrees warmer than it usually is this time of year, the National Weather Service said.
The last time it was this hot in October in the Baltimore area was during a three-day stretch back in 2007 when temperatures reached 94. The record high for the month is 97 degrees, set in 1941 at BWI Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record.
“We could even see higher than that,” NWS meteorologist Cody Ledbetter added.
The meteorologist said Thursday should bring cooler temperatures as a cold front begins to move through the area.
Tomorrow a high of 75 is expected and some isolated showers throughout the day. Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 71.
“Wednesday’s heatwave should be a quick hit this time and hopefully the last one of the year,” Ledbetter said.