Dreary weather in store for New Year’s in Baltimore

Rain and freezing rain are expected Baltimore on Thursday and Friday — an appropriately dreary weather forecast for a scaled-down New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day that officials are asking people to refrain from celebrating with those outside their households because of the coronavirus.
New Year’s Eve is expected to be rainy with a high of 46 degrees during the day and a low of 32 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain Thursday should fall before 4 p.m., the weather service said.
“Around midnight, I would say most likely dry and cloudy,” said Ray Martin, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “You’ll have a temperature in the low to mid 30s — chilly, but not unusual for this time of year.”
New Year’s Day should bring rain or freezing rain before 10 a.m., with a high temperature of 40 degrees.
“It’s going to be a cold, dreary, wet day,” Martin said.
Some rain could hang around for most of the holiday weekend.
Friday night has a 100% chance of precipitation and a projected low of around 37 degrees, the weather service said.
A high of 57 degrees and partly sunny weather is expected Saturday, with a 30% chance of rain during the day and a 50% chance of showers at night.
Sunday should be partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees and a 40% chance of showers, before temperatures drop to a low of 34 degrees on a cloudy Sunday night, the weather service said.