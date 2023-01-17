Partly sunny skies forecasted for Wes Moore’s inauguration festivities in Annapolis, low chance of rain

Gov.-elect Wes Moore will deliver his inaugural address to crowds in a somewhat cloudy Annapolis, with little chance of rain on festivities celebrating the incoming administration.

The National Weather Service forecasts a mild temperature of 52º in Annapolis during the new Democratic governor’s inauguration ceremony at noon Wednesday outside the Maryland State House. Only a 1% chance of precipitation is forecasted for the outdoor event, although the weather service predicts mostly cloudy skies.

Advertisement

A moderate breeze is forecasted with gusts up to 22 mph during the ceremony. Attendees are asked to dress appropriately for the winter weather.

The Inauguration Day weather forecast is typical for January weather in Maryland. Outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan’s second inauguration in 2019 was under similar climate conditions, although his first address in 2015 was hit by gentle snowfall.

Advertisement

Republican Larry Hogan is sworn in as the 62nd governor of Maryland amid snow flurries on Jan. 21, 2015 in front of the State House in Annapolis. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun photo)

Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller’s swearing-in at the Lawyer’s Mall is free and open to the public. Outdoor seating will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Several parking and traffic restrictions will be in place throughout Annapolis this week as festivities progress. Inaugural attendees can park at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and take a shuttle between the stadium and the inauguration location.

For more information, visit the inauguration committee’s website at: https://www.mooremillerinauguration.com/

The cloudy skies during the address will be accented by a recently-renovated dome atop the State House, which was surrounded by scaffolding for several months during its restoration.

Following the ceremony, the inaugural committee will be hosting a “People’s Ball” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.