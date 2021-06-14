Maryland weather: Thunderstorms expected across region Monday night

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across Maryland on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms should reach the Baltimore area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., and could bring high winds and power outages, the weather service said. Forecasters also warned of potential hail. Parts of Western Maryland are under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Gov. Larry Hogan said in a Tweet the storm will bring potential tornadoes and localized flooding.
The weather is expected to clear up in Baltimore as the week goes on, with a chance of storms after 2 p.m. Tuesday but otherwise mostly sunny and clear days ahead.