Maryland weather: Frost advisory issued for northern part of state as temperatures dip at onset of fall

A frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday for most of Northern Maryland, including parts of Baltimore and Carroll counties.
Temperatures could dip to as low as 33 degrees overnight, said the advisory, which lasts from midnight Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The rest of the week is expected to be slightly warmer, as Tuesday brings sunny weather with a high of 72 degrees on the first day of fall, which is the autumnal equinox — the approximate halfway point between the longest and shortest days of the year. The low will be 54, according to the forecast.
By Wednesday, the high temperature should jump to 79 with a low of 58.
High temperatures will hover near 80 degrees the rest of the week. By Saturday, there’s a slight chance of rain, according to the forecast.