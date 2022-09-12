Maryland weather: Monday thunderstorms could bring risk of tornado; coastal flood advisory in effect

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Baltimore through Monday morning, the National Weather Service said, with a chance of high winds and storms and the risk of a tornado Monday.
Flooding could occur along the shore in Baltimore City and southern Baltimore County until 10 a.m. Monday. Up to half a foot of flooding in low-lying areas is possible, particularly at high tide, according to the NWS.
As of 9:12 p.m. Sunday, there was water nearly covering the promenade at the Inner Harbor’s dragon boat dock and flooding at the end of Thames Street in Fells Point. The Baltimore area had received a little over an inch of rain by 8 p.m. Sunday.
More flooding for the region is possible Monday afternoon and evening, with heavy rain in the forecast.
Thunderstorms expected Monday may bring the risk of a tornado or damaging winds, the NWS warned Sunday.
Meteorologists are predicting showers before 9 a.m. and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The forecast otherwise is cloudy and then mostly sunny with a high of 86. Showers are also likely after midnight Monday, with up to an inch of rain expected.
After a chance of showers Tuesday morning, the rest of the week is expected to be sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s.