Maryland weather: Flash flooding, severe storms sweep area; Ellicott City residents urged to get to higher ground.

Ellicott City residents were urged to get to higher ground as storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail swept through the Baltimore region Monday evening.
Streams across eastern Howard County — including the Hudson Branch, which has carried devastating floods through historic Ellicott City twice since 2016 — were surging as meteorologists said several inches of rain fell within an hour.
“Hudson branch hasn’t reached flood stage yet, but is rising pretty rapidly,” said Daniel Hofmann, a National Weather Service meteorologist, about 6 p.m. Monday.
Several counties, including parts of Baltimore City and County as well as Howard County, were under severe storm warnings. A flash flood warning was in effect for in eastern Howard County, southwestern Baltimore County and northern Prince George’s County.
Howard County government and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency urged historic Ellicott City residents to seek higher ground.
The weather service said wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and quarter-inch sized hail could be expected.
