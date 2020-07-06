Maryland weather: Storms could bring flash flooding, damaging winds Monday, as hot and muggy streak begins

Storms could bring flash flooding, damaging winds and hail to the Baltimore region Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm watch and flash flood watch are in effect throughout Central Maryland and along the Interstate 95 corridor through the evening. Flood risks are expected to be highest between about 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., and storms are possible throughout the afternoon and into late Monday night.
“Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening with locally damaging winds and large hail being the primary threat,” weather service meteorologists said. “There is also an isolated threat for flooding.”
The storms are in the forecast amid a stretch of hot and humid weather that is expected to continue through the week. Temperatures surged into the lower 90s Monday afternoon for a fifth consecutive day in Baltimore, with humidity making it feel like close to 100 degrees.
The heat index is forecast to reach the upper 90s each afternoon, through next weekend. Humidity makes the air feel hotter because it inhibits the body’s ability to cool itself through evaporation of sweat.
More chances for showers and storms are forecast throughout the week.