Maryland weather: Potentially 'significant’ severe storm could bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall Monday

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to bring damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and threats of tornadoes Monday in what meteorologists called a potentially “significant severe weather episode" across Maryland and along the East Coast.
The National Weather Service said there could be multiple rounds of severe weather, with storm chances expected from before daybreak through the afternoon.
In the Baltimore region, an inch or more of rain is possible from late Sunday night through Monday evening. The Baltimore Office of Emergency Management warned residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas, including Fells Point and Woodberry, to be prepared to move to higher ground.
Damaging wind gusts, up to 55 mph, and hail are expected to be the main severe weather threats, but some tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.
The strongest risks for tornadoes are expected from the South Carolina coast into Central Virginia on Monday, a day after cyclones damaged buildings and toppled trees in northern Louisiana.
The active weather pattern comes from a cold front advancing across the country, spurring spring snowfall across the Rocky Mountains and Plains and severe weather in the Deep South on Easter Sunday.
After the cold front passes through Monday, calmer but cooler weather is forecast as Arctic air spreads southward. Much of the middle of the country is expected to fall under a chill some 20 degrees colder than normal.
Around Baltimore, highs are forecast in the 50s all week, with lows in the 30s, and repeated chances for showers.