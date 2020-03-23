Maryland weather: Low-pressure system to bring up to an inch of rain Monday

Don’t forget your umbrella. The Baltimore area could receive an inch of rain starting early Monday morning and continuing until about nightfall, the National Weather Service said Sunday night.
The agency said the rain is expected to begin around 2 a.m. but will mostly fall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. A half an inch to an inch of rain is possible in total. The high temperature will be 46 degrees and the rain is expected to clear up by the evening, meteorologist Cody Ledbetter said.
“It’ll be a raw, nasty day,” Ledbetter said.
Though the weather service said some parts of Maryland with higher elevation might have a chance of sleet or snow, Ledbetter said Baltimore is unlikely to see either.
Baltimore is running about an inch below normal for rainfall this month, the meteorologist said. The Inner Harbor has received 1.51 inches this month compared with 2.55 on the average.
“It hasn’t been a very wet month,” Ledbetter said. “So there’s no flooding concerns with the rainfall expected because we’re so below average.”
The rain is coming from a low-pressure system that is moving up the coast and gaining strength by being sandwiched between the ocean and land.
Monday night’s temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-to upper 30s, and there is a chance of rain every day for the rest of the week.