Maryland weather: Warm weather with a chance of rain expected for Memorial Day weekend

This year’s Memorial Day weekend will be warm with a low chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The highs will be in the mid-70s Friday before climbing to a high near 75 degrees on Sunday. There’s a 30% chance of precipitation starting Saturday night, and that increases to 40% Sunday night into Monday.
Memorial Day will be the hottest day of the long weekend with a high near 78 degrees and partly sunny skies.
If you’re outside at night this weekend, a light jacket will probably come in handy — temperatures will likely dip to around 60 degrees.