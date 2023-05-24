Maryland weather: Warm weather with a chance of rain expected for Memorial Day weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This year’s Memorial Day weekend will be warm with a low chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The highs will be in the mid-70s Friday before climbing to a high near 75 degrees on Sunday. There’s a 30% chance of precipitation starting Saturday night, and that increases to 40% Sunday night into Monday.

Memorial Day will be the hottest day of the long weekend with a high near 78 degrees and partly sunny skies.

If you’re outside at night this weekend, a light jacket will probably come in handy — temperatures will likely dip to around 60 degrees.