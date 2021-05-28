Maryland weather: Memorial Day weekend likely rainy, except for a sunny Monday

The next few days in Maryland will likely be rainy, but National Weather Service forecasters say the weather should clear up in time for a sunny Memorial Day.
Friday is expected to be rainy with thunderstorms and a high near 73 degrees, the weather service said. The chance of rain is 90% with rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 51 degrees.
The precipitation is predicted to continue into Saturday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 55 degrees, the agency said. The low will be around 48 degrees.
There’s a 40% chance of rain Sunday with a high around 60 and a low around 49 degrees, according to the weather service.
Monday will bring a reprieve from the rain, with sunny skies and a high near 74, the service said. The low will be around 54 degrees.
The Ocean City forecast is similar: a high around 70 with a 30% chance of showers Friday; a high around 65 with a 70% chance of showers Saturday; a high around 61 with a 40% chance of showers Sunday; then a high around 68 with mostly sunny skies Monday.