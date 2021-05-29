Maryland weather: Rain to continue through Sunday before sunny Memorial Day

Rain showers and unseasonably chilly temperatures are expected to persist in the Baltimore area overnight Saturday through Sunday before giving way to a sunny Memorial Day, forecasters say.
A cold front establishing to Maryland’s south paired with northeast winds mean clouds will loom over the area, with rain likely for most of the central part of the state well into the night, meteorologists with the National Weather Service wrote in an online weather discussion Saturday.
Wind gusts are expected to top out at 25 mph Saturday, following severe thunderstorms Friday evening that caused flash floods near the Jones Falls Expressway and a potential tornado near Sandy Point in Anne Arundel County. Storms dumped rain and downed trees in some places.
At BWI Marshall Airport, temperatures were expected to peak at 53 degree Saturday afternoon and cool to 51 overnight, forecasters predicted. Areas west of Interstate 95 could see temperatures drop into the 40s.
An elongated area of low atmospheric pressure, which was over the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon, is expected to pass through the Maryland area Sunday, bringing with it more rain, the meteorologists wrote. They called for an 80% chance of rain.
The bulk of the rain should fall by 2 p.m., forecasters predicted. Meanwhile, temperatures shouldn’t eclipse 57 degrees Sunday and will cool off to about 50 Sunday night. After 8 p.m., there’s a 30% chance of rain.
A northwest breeze will sweep drier air into Maryland from the southwest, allowing high pressure to build behind it, the meteorologists wrote. That paves the way for a warm Monday.
Forecasters called for a high of 74 degrees, with a low Monday night around 57.
“High pressure will remain overhead for Monday night, bringing dry and cool conditions,” the meteorologists wrote in the weather discussion.