In the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated winter weather outlook, the Climate Prediction Center has forecast the likelihood of a warmer- and wetter-than-average winter for the Mid-Atlantic. However, there is also the high plausibility of frequent volatile cold snaps, similar to the one we experienced the third week of November and this second week of December, when low temperatures have dipped down into the mid-20s and low 30s across Maryland.