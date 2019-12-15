The National Weather Service warns there’s a possibility of a wintry mix of snow and rain tonight and into Monday morning for parts of Maryland.
The NWS wrote in a Hazardous Weather Outlook Sunday that parts of Maryland bordering the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River “and adjacent counties in central Maryland” could see a wintry mix “light tonight, primarily over the western suburbs of Baltimore and Washington.”
The outlook extends to southern Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Prince George’s and southeast Harford counties, the service wrote.
According to the forecast, Baltimore could see snow after 1 a.m. Monday until around 10 a.m. Monday, when it might turn to rain due to rising temperatures.
The weather service issued an advisory for a potentially dangerous morning commute.
“If this threat does materialize during the Monday morning rush- hour, many roads could quickly turn slippery. This could lead to hazardous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays,” according to the weather service. “If commuting Monday morning, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of significant travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.”