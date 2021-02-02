Maryland weather: Three-day winter storm leaves after dumping 4-6 inches of snow on Baltimore region

A snowstorm that swept through the Baltimore region beginning Sunday and didn’t depart until Tuesday dropped 4 inches of snow on the ground at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
About an inch fell overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing the total in Baltimore City’s Pimlico neighborhood to 5.2 inches, in Reisterstown in Baltimore County to 6 inches, and in Elkridge in Howard County to 6.2 inches.
In Sabillasville in Frederick County, about 20.5 inches were recorded throughout the winter storm, the most of anywhere in Maryland.
Snow flurries are likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, forecasters said, but no accumulation is expected. However, icy patches on roads and sidewalks will be a problem after sunset as temperatures drop to around 29 degrees and wind gusts up 28 mph are expected.
“Overall we’re pretty much done with any additional measurable snowfall from this storm,” National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Souza said.
There’s a small chance of flurries and scattered snow showers Wednesday morning, Souza said. The high will be near 39 degrees, with northwest winds 11 to 15 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will plummet to a low of 24 degrees.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 1 p.m. for the region Tuesday but has since expired and snow emergency plans were lifted for Baltimore and Carroll counties. Howard County said in a tweet that highway crews are continuing to check roads and plow and treat them as needed.
The Maryland State Police said that from 8 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency responded to 514 crashes and 255 disabled or abandoned vehicles, and answered 1,928 calls for service.
Latest Weather
Thursday is forecast to be sunny with milder temperatures before rain moves in at night and on Friday.