Maryland weather: Afternoon thunderstorms could turn severe Monday night

Monday morning’s hot and humid air will likely give way to scattered, severe thunderstorms this evening, with multiple rounds of storms hitting the Baltimore region.

A warm front approaching area is increasing moisture in the already-muggy air. Paired with a high of 90 degrees, the storm system is expected to cause severe thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds, large hail and a possible isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Most of Maryland will be affected, but Central Maryland is forecasted to see the brunt of the thunderstorms. Storms could turn severe in the Baltimore region between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., said Andrew Snyder, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Some additional storms and rain showers that are less severe could pass through the Baltimore area overnight.

Hot and humid air paired with an approaching warm front will result in thunderstorms later today. Some storms may become severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado all possible threats. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/tknwhJUh7o — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 14, 2023

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but large hail is also possible, the weather service said.

Advertisement

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, the tidal Potomac River and the I-95 corridor through Central Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington.

There’s a 30% chance of precipitation in Baltimore after 2 p.m., which increases to 70% into the night. Rainfall between a quarter and half an inch is expected overnight.

[ Route 140 finally opened in Westminster one week after ‘catastrophic’ storm damage ]

The high heat will remain Tuesday, but the humidity will ease. The rain and thunderstorms could linger Tuesday, but otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 90 degrees.