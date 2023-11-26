Maryland weather: Some rain expected Sunday evening, but sunny week ahead

Some rain is likely to fall on the Baltimore metro area Sunday evening and night ahead of a mostly sunny week, though more precipitation is forecast for Friday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore, with the likelihood for precipitation increasing into the night but ceasing around 10 p.m. Less than a 10th of an inch of rain is expected in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor throughout Sunday.

Light precipitation is expected this afternoon, especially for those along and east of I-95. High temperatures get into the mid 40s to low 50s. Brisk conditions are expected Monday. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/Y9PKy3teMk — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 26, 2023

Sunday’s rainfall isn’t expected to be accompanied by any significant changes in temperature — Sunday’s high of 53 degrees is predicted to be matched Monday, when skies are expected to remain sunny.

A majority of the week ahead is forecast to be sunny with mild fall temperatures, though a chance of showers is expected to begin Friday, with some more rain predicted for Saturday.