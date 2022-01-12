Maryland weather: Possible ‘high impact’ winter storm could hit region this weekend

National Weather Service forecasters are warning that a “high impact” winter storm could hit the Baltimore region this weekend.
“Guidance is starting to come into at least some agreement that areas west of the I-95 corridor could be in for a high impact winter storm, while the I-95 corridor and areas east still hold some uncertainty,” forecasters wrote in an online discussion.
Forecasters said that “virtually all guidance” agrees that a storm will be moving up the Eastern Seaboard but what’s unclear is how close to the coast it will track. Forecasters have not yet predicted how much snow could be dropped on the region.
Temperatures overnight Wednesday are likely to be around freezing, the weather service said, and it will warm up to a high near 45 degrees on Thursday.
The weather service expects a weak cold front to swing through the region later on Thursday, when the low will be around 45 degrees. The front will bring some windy weather and allow for colder air to come back to the area, where the high is 42 degrees on Friday but the low is 17 degrees.
With the cooler temperatures, there could be some snow showers on Friday, but forecasters predict less than an inch will accumulate.
Saturday will be the “calm before the storm,” the weather service said, and the high will be around 25 degrees. A storm will be brewing over Canada throughout the day and it will help determine how much winter weather Baltimore will see on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 33 degrees and the chance of precipitation is 40%. The low is 28 degrees and the chance of precipitation jumps from 10% to 50%.
“Those details will have to be ironed out as we continue to move closer to the event,” forecasters wrote. “For now, just be prepared for a potentially high impact winter storm across the area.”
This story may be updated.