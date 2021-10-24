Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night.
Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions.
But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick around beyond midnight, especially near the Chesapeake Bay. Damaging winds are possible, and NWS forecasters said they couldn’t rule out the chance of isolated tornadoes. Less than an inch of rain is likely to accumulate.
As a result of lingering low pressure, Tuesday is likely to be brisk and cloudy in the Baltimore area, with a few showers during the day. There’s an 80% of rain, and the likelihood of precipitation is greater in the morning. High temperatures will be in the 60s, according to the weather service.
Wednesday and Thursday will be clear with high temperatures in the upper 60s, before another round of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday.
There’s a 40% chance of showers Thursday after 8 p.m. and a 60% chance Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Showers could continue into Saturday, while high temperatures remain in the 60s.
So far, Halloween looks likely to be clear with a high near 64 degrees in Baltimore.