Maryland weather: Code Red issued as heat index will top 100 degrees until cold front arrives midweek

Temperatures across Maryland and the Baltimore region are expected to feel hotter than 100 degrees until a cold front sweeps through the area midweek, bringing relief.
The National Weather Service said on Sunday that Monday’s high will be 97 degrees but between the heat and humidity, it will feel closer to 103 degrees.
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced Sunday that with the heat index expected to surpass 100 Monday and Tuesday, the city has issued a Code Red Extreme Health Alert for those days. The heat index measures air temperature and relative humidity and indicates how hot it feels to the human body.
Sunday’s high at BWI Marshall Airport was 95 degrees between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Fling said that this month has been “abnormally hot and humid.”
As of July 25, this year has edged out 2010 for the highest average temperature for the month at 82.3 degrees, according to the weather service. Fling said the average combines both high and low temperatures.
Tuesday will also have warm temperatures, with a high of 95 but a heat index of 104, the weather service said. With the looming cold front, there will be more humidity and clouds, Fling said, as well as a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon.
“If people plan on being outdoors, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water and be sure to stay in the shade,” Fling said.
After Tuesday, temperatures are expected to “drop back down near to seasonal levels,” Fling said, in the low 90s and upper 80s for the rest of the week.
The city health commissioner may declare a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert during periods of heat that are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore residents. Once a Code Red Extreme Heat declaration is made, public messaging activities are undertaken to encourage safety.
“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States,” Dzirasa said in a news release. “The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality. Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”
The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open several locations as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.