Maryland weather: Baltimore under heat advisory, air quality alert as temperature reaches mid-90s

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Thursday, as temperatures are expected to rise from the mid-90s on Wednesday to a scorching high of 97 degrees with a heat index up to 106 degrees Thursday.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Wednesday issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, advising residents to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and warning residents to limit outdoor activities. Eleven cooling centers will be open across the city on Thursday.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” Dzirasa said in a statement. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

High temperatures today will reach the low-mid 90s for much of the area under mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of t-storms this evening in the central Shenandoah Valley. It will be hotter tomorrow, and a Heat Advisory has been issued. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/iWuM1cqAMF — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 3, 2022

An air quality alert is in effect in Baltimore on Wednesday, meaning air pollution is unhealthy for vulnerable residents, such as children, people with asthma, heart disease or lung disease and the elderly. The Maryland Department of Environment issued the air quality alert for Baltimore and Annapolis, according to the National Weather Service. The air will be muggy and humid Thursday.

Thursday’s heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Eleven cooling centers will be open from Thursday at varying times: