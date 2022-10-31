Maryland weather: Rain likely this evening for Halloween treat-or-treating

Treat-or-treaters should prepare to take cover Monday night, as scattered rain showers will likely pass through the Baltimore region.

There is a 60% chance that cloudy skies will open to a rain shower, but it should remain a relatively warm 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will continue throughout the night, and a thunderstorm is possible before dawn.

The scattered showers could drop between a quarter and a half inch of rain overnight before conditions dry out for the rest of the week. Pleasant fall weather will grace the region in the coming days, with a high near 72 Tuesday and 70 Wednesday. Temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the upper 60s.