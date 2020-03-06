After Baltimore’s first February on record without a single snowflake, some wintry precipitation is possible in this first week of March.
A cold front is likely to bring showers during the day and into the evening Friday, and it’s possible that temperatures could get cold enough to produce some snowflakes, likely mixed with rain. Overnight lows are forecast in the lower- to mid-30s.
No snow accumulation is expected, but there is a slim chance of a dusting, at least.
On average, Baltimore gets about 4 inches of snow each March, and there are only five years on record in which not even a trace of snow has fallen here in what is actually the first month of “meteorological spring.” (As opposed to astronomical spring, which falls between the spring equinox and summer solstice, meteorological spring runs from March 1 through May 31.)
The most recent snowless March came in 2008. There have been at least 2 inches of March snow here in each of the past seven years.
Springlike weather is forecast to return Sunday, with highs expected to approach 60 degrees. Temperatures could approach 70 on Monday and Tuesday.