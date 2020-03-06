Summer Young was a SunShots winner in January 2016 in the 'Cold' category for her photograph Single Snowflake. Summer said after seeing the flake land, "without hesitation I grabbed my camera and took a picture of it before it melted!" This was her first snowflake photo, "I could not believe how detailed this flake was." Christopher T. Assaf, visuals content editor at the time, said "This striking image grabs me, the way the snowflake stands out in the monochtrome field surrounding it, to create a strong center of interest. To me, it screams cold, all the while whispering how fragile and fleeting the moment remains." She made the photo with a Canon Rebel T5. (Summer Young / Baltimore Sun)