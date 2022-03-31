Maryland weather: Gusty winds, thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon

Strong, gusty winds and scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to strike Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters say.

Storms are most likely to strike Baltimore between 5 and 10 p.m., said Chesnea Skeen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

But damaging wind gusts are the main concern for the day. Gusts could climb close to 40 miles per hour throughout the day, with the potential to down tree branches and wires. Hail and tornadoes are a possibility as well, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service. Those threats are greater south and east of Baltimore, Skeen said.

A strong cold front is headed our way. Gusty #winds are expected with a potential for #severe #thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts, and have a plan to seek #shelter quickly in case severe #weather threatens your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/ZYrlZpOcPU — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 31, 2022

In Baltimore, there will be a south wind 10 to 15 mph, increasing in the afternoon to 18 to 23 mph, but gusts could reach 39 mph, according to the weather service.

Advertisement

The day’s high temperature is about 70 degrees. Rain could continue into the night and linger until Friday morning at about 8 a.m., according to the weather service. Friday will gradually become sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. But it will remain breezy with a west wind at 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 34 mph.

Saturday is likely to be sunny with a high near 57 degrees, forecasters say, but rain showers could return in the early hours of Sunday morning. High temperatures climb into the 60s to start next week.