Maryland weather: Look out for low air quality and high temperatures

Central Maryland is under an air quality alert as of Wednesday, as well as the D.C. and Northern Virginia areas. Marylanders can also expect high temperatures in the coming days.
The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a code orange air quality alert for the Baltimore and D.C. metro areas. Air pollution in these areas may become harmful for people in vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.
Wednesday in the Baltimore metro area remains hot and humid, with temperatures going up to 93 and humidity at 74%. On Thursday, the heat may feel as high as 101 degrees. The National Weather Service foresees hot and humid conditions for the next three days.
The weather service also predicts scattered thunderstorms through Saturday.