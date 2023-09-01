Maryland weather: Labor Day weekend will be hot and sunny

Don’t pack your summer clothes away just yet.

This year’s Labor Day weekend will be hot and sunny in Baltimore, with Monday’s high temperature forecast to be 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will gradually increase from the low 80s Friday to the mid-90s Sunday.

The heat will persist into next week with highs in the lower 90s.

Sunny skies & low humidity look to continue through the start of the holiday weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Turning hotter Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 90s along and east of I-81. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/mCDkyXNH39 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 1, 2023

Headed to Ocean City this weekend? It’ll be slightly cooler on the Eastern Shore with a high of 73 degrees Saturday, then a gradual increase to a high of 83 degrees Monday. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are expected through Friday night due to rip currents and large waves.

This story may be updated.