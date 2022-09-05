Labor Day weather expected to go from partly sunny to mostly rainy by tonight

Marylanders attempting to get in one final day of summer should plan outdoor festivities early.

After a partly sunny start to the morning, the chances of rain will increase steadily throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with showers and thunderstorms highly likely by Monday night.

A muggy and humid day with highs in the mid-80s could include isolated showers in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon, the report said, with the chance of rain increasing to 50%.

By sunset, episodes of rain are expected to increase in frequency and severity, and then taper off after midnight, when some patchy fog will move in. The odds of rain are 80% Monday night, the Weather Service said, with a chance of some isolated flooding.